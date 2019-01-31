Pixel Tracker

Girls Soccer

Santa Barbara Girls Soccer Finishes Strong, Qualifies for CIF Playoffs

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 30, 2019 | 9:39 p.m.

A strong finish to the league season put the Santa Barbara High girls soccer team in the CIF playoffs for the first time in three years.

The Dons blanked San Marcos 3-0 on Wednesday night for their fourth win in their last six matches and finished in third place in the Channel League.

"I couldn't be more impressed by the adversity this group has overcome and their never-say-die spirit that has led them to a third place finish in Channel leage and qualifying for CIF playoffs for the first time in all of these players' soccer careers," said first-year coach Silas Fallstitch.

Sofia Capelletti scored in the fifth minute, Lizzie Goss made it 2-0 in the 21st and Hayden Randolph scored just before the final whistle to set off a Dons' celebration. Brianna Lopez, Paola Villagomez and Goss had assists.

Fallstitch praised his seniors captains for firing up Santa Barbara.

"Lauren Garnett, Talia Zampese and Miranda Fenton came out and dictated from the first whistle," he said. "Almost instantly Garnett was pressing, creating opportunities and working for her team."

Garnett started the sequence that led to the first goal. She laid the ball off to Lopez who played a first-time 25-yard pass to Capelletti.

Capelletti ran at the defense, cut past a defender, touched the ball around the goalkeeper and put her shot away.

Goss scored after a 40-yard free kick from Destiny Boynton. The ball bounced around in the 6-yard box before Villagomez poked it forward to Goss, who tucked home from close range.

Randolph's goal capped a nice series of passes. Lopez cleared the ball to Garnett at midfield and she took two dribbles before connecting Goss out wide. Goss played a through ball to Randolph and she out ran the defense before slotting the ball from 12 yards out.

Fallstitch praised his back four of Liberty Tank, Lopez, Boynton and Zampese for "limiting a fast and determined San Marcos attack."

Goalkeeper Thalia Rodriguez played solid, making nine saves. She made a big stop on the Royals' Emily Trujillo to keep the clean sheet.

San Marcos coach Jennifer Sotelo credited Paige Ingram for setting up several scoring opportunities and the play of Bella Hurvitz and Reese Termond.

Fallstitch was impressed how his team rose to the occasion down the stretch -- the Dons were 1-3 at one point in the league season.

"Our message to the team over the last week, in back-to-back must-win games, was focused on will," he said. "None of our captains are on the stat sheet but through grit, determination and leadership their will is what carried us to victory."

Santa Barbara finished 5-4-1 in league and 8-11-3 overall.

