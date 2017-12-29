Santa Barbara Girls Soccer Swept in Road-Home Doubleheader

Girls Soccer

The Santa Barbara High girls soccer team played a road-home doubleheader on Friday and dropped both games.

The Dons lost 3-1 at Santa Paula and then fell 3-0 against San Diego's San Marcos at La Playa Stadium.

Sofia Capeletti scored off a Hayden Randolph assist to give Santa Barbara the lead against Santa Paula in the first half.

"I thought we played well in the second half but Santa Paula was able to capitalize on a couple of break downs," Santa Barbara coach Jill Wolf said. "After the first game we hopped back on the bus and returned to town to face San Marcos High School from San Diego and came up on the losing side.

"I am super proud of the effort the girls gave today."

Because of the Thomas Fire, the Dons hadn't played a match since Nov. 29.

"We asked a lot of them today and they gave it all they had," Wolf said of her players. "I think they were all just really happy to be back on the field and had fun playing together again. They had some really great moments and other moments where we saw what we need to improve on."

