Prep Roundup

Santa Barbara Girls Soccer Loses; Bishop Diego Falls in Girls Basketball

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 30, 2018 | 9:26 p.m.

Santa Barbara High paid the price for missing on its scoring chances and suffered a 1-0 loss to Buena in a Channel League girls soccer match on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs scored the game winner with under five minutes left in the game.

"I thought the girls had a very good second half with several good looks at the goal but weren’t able to get one," Dons coach Jill Wolf said. "That is what happens when you don’t finish your chances, you leave the door open for the other team to steal one."

The Dons host Buena on Thursday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Thacher 38, Bishop Diego 18

The Cardinals struggled to score and lost the Frontier League game.

Natalie Whiting finished with 17 of the team's points

"Defensively we played much better than when we played them on Saturday," coach Jeff Burich said. "We had many good looks at the basket but our shots just didn’t fall. I was happy with how we competed and we really improved on the rebounding."

Bishop is 5-12 and 0-7 in league. The Cardinals host Nordhoff on Thursday.

