Girls Soccer

Santa Barbara Girls Soccer Make One Goal Stand Up for Win Over Dos Pueblos

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 16, 2018

Paola Villagomez smacked a one-time shot from the top of the 18-yard box to score the game's only goal and give the Santa Barbara High girls soccer team a 1-0 victory at Dos Pueblos on Tuesday.

Villagomez hit a ball that popped out to her and sent it over the DP goalkeeper's head in the 10th minute.

Santa Barbara goalkeeper Sam Lopez punched a DP shot over the crossbar in the 70th minute to preserve the victory. Lopez played her first full game and earned the shutout. 

"I thought our back line did a great of staying disciplined and organized tonight," said Santa Barbara coach Jill Wolf.

Dos Pueblos coach Seth Asuncion also liked the play of his defenders.

"The back four, led by Josie Morales and Emilia Kling, played an outstanding games which isn't illustrated by the score line," he said. The coach also praised the leadership of Elena Ibbeston and Amy Leftly.

Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara are both 1-1 in league play.

Before the game both teams and the game officials came together and joined hands in a moment of silence for the victims of the recent tragedies throughout our community. 
 

