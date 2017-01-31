Santa Barbara Girls Soccer Notch First League Victory

Girls Soccer

Sofia Capelletti-Garcia scored a first-half goal, and Santa Barbara High's defense made it stand up for a 1-0 win over Buena in a Channel League girls soccer match on Tuesday.

It was the first league win for the Dons.

"The girls have worked so hard all season and reaped the benefits of that tonight in their first league win. I couldn’t be happier for them," said coach Jill Wolf.

Payton Wolf headed the ball to Capelletti-Garcia inside the penalty and she brought down and calmly slotted it home.

The Dons defense did the rest.

"Our back line played together so well tonight, and Mae Hancock was confident in the goal tonight," said coach Wolf.

Santa Barbara (1-3-1 in league) plays at San Marcos on Saturday.

