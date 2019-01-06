Santa Barbara Girls Soccer Play to Pair of Draws

Girls Soccer

Santa Barbara High's girls soccer team played to a pair of draws against Buena and Oxnard in a non-league doubleheader at Buena.

Goalkeeper Carolina Koceman had eight saves in a scoreless game against Buena,

Sofia Capelletti scored in the seventh minute off an assist from Kenzie Tarpening in a 1-1 tie with the Yellowwjackets.

Thalia Rodriguez played in goal and made five saves.

The Dons are now 4-8-2 on the season. They play Tuesday at Lompoc in a Channel League game.

