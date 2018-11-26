Pixel Tracker

Girls Soccer

Santa Barbara Girls Soccer Shows Improved Play in Loss to Saugus

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 26, 2018 | 9:32 p.m.

Santa Barbara High's girls soccer team did well possessing the ball but couldn't find the back of the net and dropped a 2-0 non-league decision at Saugus on Monday.

Saugus scored in the 36th and 72nd minute.

"We struggled in the first half with containing the organized passing and structure of the Saugus possession," Dons coach Silas Fallstitch said. "However, we connected more in possession and overall offered more in attack than we have in the previous matches. We created several half chances, none of which challenged the keeper."

The Dons pressured Saugus in the second half by pushing their outside backs into the attack.

"We possessed the ball really well through midfield and created several quality opportunities," said Fallstitch.

Freshman goalkeeper Carolina Koceman played a strong match for the Dons, making 10 saves.

Fallstitch praised senior captain Talia Zampese for her defending and offering a strong counter pressing presence in the attacking half.

He said the center midfield pair of Mikayla Thoits and Hayden Randolph "were a force in and out of possession, battling for every ball, winning tackles, headers and getting our team up the field with quality passing."

The Dons are back in action Wednesday on Ventura.

