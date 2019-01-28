Santa Barbara Girls Soccer Stays in Playoff Hunt With 4-0 Win Over Santa Ynez

Girls Soccer

An emotional Santa Barbara High's girls soccer team celebrated Senior Night by posting a key Channel League win, blanking Santa Ynez 4-0 on Monday night at San Marcos.

The victory keeps the Dons in the hunt for a CIF playoff spot. They are 4-4-1 (13 points) in league with one game remaining against San Marcos on Wednesday. Santa Ynez is 4-2-3 (15 points).

The Dons (7-11-3 overall) need a win over San Marcos and hope Lompoc can beat Santa Ynez to take third place.

Lauren Garnett scored two goals and Lizzie Goss and Sofia Capelleti each had one in the victory. Goalie Thalia Rodriguez made nine saves.

Santa Barbara started the night by honoring nine senior players before the senior Garnett started the scoring in the ninth minute.

Paola Villagomez played a left footed chip from just outside the 18 over the back line into space for Garnett who ran onto the ball, beating both the opposing defender and keeper and finishing off a simple well placed volley.

Santa Ynez came charging back.

"We lost control of the game a little bit after the goal and relinquished some of our pressure," coach Silas Fallstitch said. "We were very fortunate on several occasions, with a goal-line clearance from senior center back Destiny Boynton with 10 minutes remaining in the half.

"The game was more back and forth than we would have liked.

The Pirates cracked a shot on goal that Rodriguez stopped with a foot save to protect the 1-0 lead.

Lizzie Goss entered the game, received a pass from sophomore teammate Hayden Randolph at the top of the 18 and fired a low shot that that the Santa Ynez goalkeeper mishandled and went into the goal for a 2-0 lead.

"Going into the half with a 2-0 lead was massive for our girls and the message at halftime was to continue applying pressure and to limit our mistakes," said Fallstitch.

The Dons were controlling play, and in the 59th Capelleti played a flicked header into space for Garnett who ran onto the ball, created a shooting angle with a bit of skill and fired a thunderous shot into the back of the net from 20 yards.

"The team was really firing at this point and began to ask a lot more questions of the SY defense and midfield," said Fallstitch. "Sophomores Liberty Tank at right back and Brianna Lopez at center back played out-of-their-minds quality soccer, not only shutting down an aggressive and talented SY strike pair but also providing controlled and poignant possession on countless occasions in the second half."

With 8 minutes remaining, Garnett flicked a ball to Capelleti into space and she beat the final defender before striking home from 15 yards.

"I want to commend all of our seniors and also all of our players as tonight was a must-win scenario in order for us to keep our CIF hopes alive," said Fallstitch.