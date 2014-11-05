Santa Barbara Girls Soccer Players Team Up with Big Brand Tire on Fundraising Coupon Books

Big Brand Tire & Service is giving back to our community in the form of $25 coupon books, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting The Vipers, a Santa Barbara U17 girls soccer team.

Included in the coupon books are two free oil and filter replacements along with a value of over $200 in other products and services.

The Vipers are fundraising to go to Vancouver, Canada, in June to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup and play friendly matches against neighborhood teams. They also hope to do some community service projects involving a Vancouver neighborhood during their trip.

All Big Brand Tire & Service Stores are participating in this promotion. The coupon books are available through the end of November.

To reach a member of the Vipers soccer team, email [email protected]. They will meet you somewhere convenient in the Santa Barbara area to deliver your coupon book.

— Lori Baur represents The Vipers.