Santa Barbara Girls Soccer Wins Opener Behind Lauren Garnett’s 2 Goals

Girls Soccer

Senior Lauren Garnett stepped up and delivered in Santa Barbara High's girls soccer opener, scoring two goals to lead the Dons to a 2-1 win at Rio Mesa on Thursday.

Garnett scored her first goal in the 25th minute off an assist by freshman Cate Hansen. Sophomore Hayden Randolph assisted on the second goal in the 50th minute.

Freshman goalkeeper Carolina Koceman made four saves. The only goal the Dons conceded came off a corner kick in the last five minutes.

"Rio Mesa played some really good possession soccer throughout the match but had difficulty creating quality chances and had few opportunities behind our back line," said first-year Dons coach Silas Fallstitch. "Our back line was led by seniors Josie Gonella and Talia Zampese.

"The focus for us tonight was all about effort, defensive discipline and finishing our goal scoring chances when they came," he added. "Junior midfielder Mikayla Thoits showed tenacious effort and resilence for the entire 80 minutes and was a huge resource in protecting our back line and disrupting Rio Mesa’s attacks."

The Dons play at Santa Paula on Tuesday, Nov. 20.

