Santa Barbara Girls Still Searching for First Soccer Win

Girls Soccer

Freshman Sofia Garcia-Capelletti scored Santa Barbara High's goal in a 2-1 girls soccer loss against Rio Mesa on Tuesday night at Peabody Stadium

Garcia-Capelletti broke free and was taken down in the penalty area. She stepped up for the penalty kick and calmly converted for a 1-0 lead in the first half.

"Sofia played a great game this evening and created a number of chances," said Santa Barbara coach Jill Wolf.

Rio Mesa scored the equalizing goal later in the first half on a long shot and then went ahead before the end of the half on a set piece.

The loss dropped Santa Barbara to 0-3.

"With only two starters returning from last year's team, we are working hard to find the right line up and formation that will work best for our team," Wolf said. "I was very encouraged by the way the girls played tonight. I thought our back line, led by Alissa Becerra, did a great job."

