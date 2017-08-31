Santa Barbara Girls Struggle in Volleyball Loss at Westlake

Girls Volleyball

It was a rough night for the Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team at Westlake, as the Dons were swept 25-11, 25-13, 25-21 in a non-league match on Thursday.

Coach Chad Arneson said the team needs to do some soul searching.

“We need to wake up, smell the coffee, look at ourselves in the mirror and figure out how we’re going to compete this year,” he said.

The Dons’ outside hitters both hit for negative percentages, Arneson said.

Chloe Mauceri led the team with 12 kills.

Arneson praised the play of Linnea Skinner in the middle, setter Ellie Chenoweth and libero Siena Pomerantz.

Arneson said the team will be working hard in practice to turn things around.

“We definitely have to grind it out in practice; we have to start at square one, get back to fundamentals and figure out how to make this season successful,” he said. “We have to figure this out before league starts.”

The Dons play Foothill Tech at home on Wednesday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .