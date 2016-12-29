Santa Barbara Girls Stumble Against Camarillo

Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara High fell behind 22-14 in the first quarter and suffered a 72-51 girls basketball loss to Camarillo in the semifinals of the West Coast Holiday Festival at Burbank-Burroughs on Thursday.

The Dons got 24 points from guard Cassandra Gordon, but no other player scored in double figures. Kimberly Gebhardt had eight points and eight rebounds, and Kristen Sullivan scored eight points.

Trailing 41-27 at halftime, the Dons were looking to make a comeback in third quarter.

"We committed 10 turnovers in the third quarter," Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher said. "We were hoping for a comeback and that didn't help us."

Camarillo outscored the Dons 17-8 in the quarter and went up 51-35.

"They shoot the ball very well," Butcher said of the Scorpions. "They are a very deep team. They played 12 players. They're an experienced group and shoot the ball very well. They're the best shooting team we've played all year."

Santa Barbara plays Glendale in the third-place game at 4:30 p.m.

