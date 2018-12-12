Santa Barbara Girls Suffer Cold Shooting Night at Buena

Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara High’s girls basketball team returned to the court after nearly two weeks off and suffered a 53-32 loss at Buena on Wednesday.

The Dons beat the Bulldogs back in-mid-November at the Gold Coast Tournament.

Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher said the team struggled with its defense in the paint, allowing 32 points.

The Dons also had a tough night shooting the ball. They shot only 26 percent for the game, making 13 of 49 shots. Athena Saragoza, the team’s leading scorer was held without a point.

Katrina Regalado scored nine points to lead the Dons and freshman Caia Trimble and sophomore Briana Trujillo each had six points.