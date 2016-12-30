Santa Barbara Girls Take 3rd Place at West Coast Holiday Festival

Girls Basketball

Cassandra Gordon of Santa Barbara High scored almost as many points as Glendale in the third-place game at the West Coast Holiday Festival at Burroughs-Burbank on Friday. Gordon scored 20 points in a 41-21 Dons' victory.

Santa Barbara went 4-1 in the five-day, 32-team tournament.

"We beat a team that was ranked ahead of us in the MaxPreps rankings, so that was a good thing," Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher said of the win.

He was pleased with the defensive work of Gordon and Sophia Torres. "They did an excellent job against the other team's scorers, two shooting guards. That was the best defense they played this year, so that was a real plus."

Gordon paced the offense with 20 points on 9 of 16 shooting. "Cassandra had a real solid tournament. She's getting better every game," said Butcher of his junior point guard.

Kristen Sullivan sank three three-pointers and scored 11 points for the Dons (10-7).

Santa Barbara dominated the boards, with Kimberly Gebhardt grabbing a team-high 13 boards, Torres hauling in 12 and Anais Jimenez getting eight.

The Dons are off until their Channel League opener on Jan. 12 against Buena.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.