Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 3:40 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara Girls Take 3rd Place at West Coast Holiday Festival

Cassandra Gordon scored 20 points for Santa Barbara in a 41-21 win over Glendale. Click to view larger
Cassandra Gordon scored 20 points for Santa Barbara in a 41-21 win over Glendale. (Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 30, 2016 | 10:02 p.m.

Cassandra Gordon of Santa Barbara High scored almost as many points as Glendale in the third-place game at the West Coast Holiday Festival at Burroughs-Burbank on Friday. Gordon scored 20 points in a 41-21 Dons' victory.

Santa Barbara went 4-1 in the five-day, 32-team tournament.

"We beat a team that was ranked ahead of us in the MaxPreps rankings, so that was a good thing," Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher said of the win.

He was pleased with the defensive work of Gordon and Sophia Torres. "They did an excellent job against the other team's scorers, two shooting guards. That was the best defense they played this year, so that was a real plus."

Gordon paced the offense with 20 points on 9 of 16 shooting. "Cassandra had a real solid tournament. She's getting better every game," said Butcher of his junior point guard.

Kristen Sullivan sank three three-pointers and scored 11 points for the Dons (10-7).

Santa Barbara dominated the boards, with Kimberly Gebhardt grabbing a team-high 13 boards, Torres hauling in 12 and Anais Jimenez getting eight.

The Dons are off until their Channel League opener on Jan. 12 against Buena.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 