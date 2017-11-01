Santa Barbara Girls Tennis Advances to 2nd Round of CIF Playoffs

Tennis

Santa Barbara High's girls tennis team is playing its best tennis at the right time of the year.

The Dons knocked off Simi Valley, 10-8, on the road in a CIF-Southern Section Division 2 first-round match on Wednesday. They won a wild-card match on Tuesday.

"We played our best tennis of the season today, which was great to see," said Santa Barbara coach Greg Tebbe.

Simi Valley was the champion of the Coastal Canyon League and defeated the Dons during the regular season.

Santa Barbara advances to a second-round match at home against either Palm Desert or Orange Lutheran on Friday.

Laura Dragone swept her three singles matches, Claire Stotts took two sets and Natalie Brewer "won a critical match playing at No. 3 singles," said Tebbe.

The Dons won four doubles matches to secure the victory.

