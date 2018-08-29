Santa Barbara Girls Tennis Edged by Six Games Against Newbury Park

Tennis

Santa Barbara High's girls tennis team slugged it out with Newbury Park and the teams finished in a 9-9 deadlock in sets in their non-league match Tuesday. The visiting Panthers came out victorious on total games, edging the Dons by six games.

"Obviously, a very closely contested match that gave the Dons good experience against a team we were very well matched with," said Santa Barbara coach Danny Echt.

Santa Barbara pulled out a couple of comeback victories to take the first round of sets 4-2.

No. 3 doubles team of Sarah Jacobs and Margot Omdahl roared back from a 6-3 deficit in a tiebreaker and freshman singles player Heidi Hatton rallied from being down 4-1 and beat Aminah Ghanem 6-4.

"It was a crazy roller-coaster first round, where it looked at one time the Dons were going to be down 1-5 and, with mental strength, ended up ahead 4-2," said Echt.

The second round and it up being a tie. Claudia and Natalie Brewer beat the Panthers' No. 1 doubles team of Amiua and Anya Prasad.

"The Dons' sisters finished 3-0 on the day with consistent and aggressive play, particularly off the return of service," said Echt.

Newbury Park won four of six sets in the third round to create the 9-9 tie.

