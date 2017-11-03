Santa Barbara Girls Tennis Falls to Orange Lutheran in 2nd Round of Playoffs

Tennis

Santa Barbara High's girls tennis team played tough against No. 3-ranked Orange Lutheran, falling 12-6 in a CIF-Southern Section second-round playoff match in Division 2 on Friday.

"Our girls played a great match and we definitely had some opportunities to win additional sets," said coach Greg Tebbe.

Eva Kershner and Hannah Echt swept their three sets at No. 1 doubles and Laura Dragone won two sets and Claire Stotts one in singles.

"I could not be more proud of how our girls competed throughout the match," Tebbe said. "In the end, Lutheran just had a bit too much depth for us."

The Don finished the year strong, winning two playoff matches to end with an overall record of 10-9.

Stotts and Dragone will compete as a doubles team in the CIF-SS Regionals on Nov. 20 at Cate and Carpinteria High. They are the Channel League champions.

