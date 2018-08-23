Santa Barbara Girls Tennis Falls to Powerful Westlake in Opener

Tennis

Santa Barbara High opened its girls tennis season against a strong Westlake team and suffered a 15-3 defeat on Thursday at home.

The doubles team of senior Claudia Brewer and freshman Heidi Hatton notched two wins for the Dons.

"They played a bit of a nervous first set and then rallied back very calmly with aggressive play, particularly off their return of serve," said Santa Barbara coach Danny Echt.

Westlake, a CIF-SS Division 1 top-10 team, dominated in singles, winning all nine sets.

Despite the result, Echt liked the way his players battled against the Warriors, especially senior Claire Stotts and sophomore Sophia Ostovany.

"I was pleased with our singles effort and the way Claire and Sophia kept the ball in play against all three Warrior ranked players. It was good experience for the Dons' singles players," he said.

Santa Barbara is back in action on Monday at Valencia.