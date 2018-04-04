Tennis
Santa Barbara Girls Tennis Wins Third Straight
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 6, 2017 | 6:54 p.m.
Eva Kershner swept her three singles matches, and the Santa Barbara High girls tennis team tuned up for the California Tennis Classic in Fresno with a 13-5 win over Santa Ynez on Wednesday.
The doubles team of Claire Stotts and Hannah Mendez also went 3-0 on the day.
The 3-0 Dons head to Fresno for the tournament on Friday and Saturday.
