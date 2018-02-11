Santa Barbara Girls to Open CIF-SS Division 1 Playoffs at Home

Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara High received a home game for the first round of the CIF-SS girls basketball playoffs, which were announced Sunday.

The Dons (13-5), who shared the Channel League title with Ventura, will host North Torrance (16-10) on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

San Marcos (14-7) earned a playoff berth in the 4AA Division. The Royals will play at Holy Martyrs (17-9) on Thursday.

Cate (8-7) plays at Santa Maria Valley Christian (9-9) in a 5A Division opener while Providence (13-7) hosts Southlands Christian (14-6) in the 5AA Division.

Righetti (2A Division) and Cabrillo (3AA) were both seeded second in their respective divisions. Righetti (23-1) hosts Lompoc (15-9) in a first-round game on Thursday. Cabrillo (22-2) is home against Crossroads (15-10).

