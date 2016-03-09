Santa Barbara Girls Topple Torrey Pines in Division 1 State Tourney Opener

Girls Basketball

Amber Melgoza poured in 34 points and Kimberly Gebhardt turned in a solid defensive effort against Torrey Pines' top player, leading Santa Barbara High's girls basketball team to a 69-60 win in a first-round game of the CIF Division 1 State Regional Tournament on Wednesday night in Torrey Pines.

The 10th-seeded Dons (27-4) advance to a quarterfinal game on Saturday at second-seeded Troy in Orange County.

Seventh-seeded Torrey Pines led most of the first half behind the play of 6-3 Sierra Campisano, an Oregon commit. She scored 17 points in the first quarter and fnished with 32.

"She really killed us," Santa Barbara coach Andrew Butcher said. "We put Kimberly on her and she did a good job after the first quarter."

Gebhardt, with help from Melgoza, helped contain Campisano. The Dons took advantage and took a 33-32 lead at halftime and extended it to 55-46 after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, Jada Howard and Cassandra Gordon came up with big plays to hold off the Falcons. Howard finished with 12 points and four steals, while Gordon had 10 points and seven rebounds. Point guard Alondra Jimenez scored 13 points and handed out six assists.

The University of Washington-bound Melgoza made 11 of 22 shots and hit both of her 3-pointers. She also was a force on the boards with 16 rebounds, including six on the offensive boards.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .