Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara Girls Use Back-to-Basics Approach to Beat San Marcos, Snap Skid

Mireya Gil Click to view larger
Mireya Gil of Santa Barbara drives between Ashley Day and Fran Pereira of San Marcos. (Gary Kim / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 15, 2019 | 10:33 p.m.

After three straight losses, Santa Barbara High girls basketball coach decided to go back to basics for his team’s next game against crosstown rival San Marcos.

The simple approach worked for the Dons as they went on an 11-0 run to close out the second quarter and a 9-0 blitz at the end of the fourth en route to a 44-24 victory in a Channel League game at Maury Halleck Gym on Tuesday night.

The result puts Santa Barbara at 3-2 in league play and 10-10 overall while San Marcos falls to 2-3 and 11-12.

“We’re trying to simplify things,” Butcher said of his new approach to coaching this team. “We’ve been pressing, playing zone and man defense.

“It’s a really young team, we’ve given them that much. So today we tried to simplify things: play one defense, we didn’t press, we didn’t go zone, we didn’t run a lot of plays.

“Maybe we weren’t great but there were less things for us to foul up.”

Caia Trimble Click to view larger
Caia Trimbe of Santa Barbara beats the San Marcos defense and drives into the key for a reverse layup. (Gary Kim / Noozhawk photo)

The Dons survived a shaky first quarter (6 turnovers) and took control of the game midway through the second. After Lily Poehler hit a pair of free throws to give San Marcos an 11-9 lead, Santa Barbara scored 11 unanswered points.

Briana Trujillo buried a three-pointer after an offensive rebound by Maya Banks to give the Dons the lead for good at  12-11. Banks followed with a steal and a layup and Maddie Miller had a steal and layup. Lexi Alvarez made a pair of free throws after Trujillo kept a possession alive with an offensive rebound and Caia Trimble scored on a drive just before halftime to put Santa Barbara ahead 20-11.

Up until that run, San Marcos contained the Dons with an active zone defense.

“I felt good about our defense,” San Marcos coach Chris Hantgin said. “The two things I thought were key were our point guard (Juliet Dodson) getting into foul trouble — we really don’t have a back-up point — and I felt like Caia and her athleticism had a positive effect for Santa Barbara. I felt like in the second half that she was able to get what she wanted to get.”

In the third quarter, the athletic Trimble broke loose and scored on a coast-to-coast layup and cashed in again after a Santa Barbara steal, boosting the Dons’ lead to 26-13.

The other thing that hurt the Royals was their inability to knock down enough shots to keep pace. 

“It was 35-24 at one point and, bottom line, we just didn’t make enough shots. We’d get nervous,” said Hantgin. “Credit their defense for making it hard for us.”

Kiana Rojas buried a three-pointer to bring the Royals within 11 (35-24) with just under four minutes left. But they wouldn’t score again.

Santa Barbara, meanwhile, found its rhythm against the zone. Trimble again pushed the ball and scored on a layup and made a slick one-handed hang shot in the key. She also assisted on a basket by Athena Saragoza to finish the game.

Trimble led all scorers with 13 points, Saragoza had 11 and Trujillo added six. Banks pulled down 11 rebounds.

Rojas scored eight points to lead the Royals.

The stat that especially pleased Butcher was the Dons had just six turnovers for the rest of the game after committing six in the first quarter.

Defensively, they had 12 steals.

By going to the back-to-basics approach, it is Butcher’s hope  the Dons can get to the point where he and assistant Carlina Gonzalez “can sit on the bench and not speak, and they can execute the offense and we’ll be pretty happy.”

