Santa Barbara Girls Volleyball Falls in Ariana Garner’s Coaching Debut

Girls Volleyball

Santa Barbara High's girls volleyball team dropped a three-set match at Thousand Oaks in coach Ariana Garner's debut as head coach on Tuesday night. The set scores were 25-14, 25-23, 25-22.

Garner was pleased with her team's defense in the season opener.

"Our left side defenders, Taylor Robertson and Hayden Randolph, played outstanding," she said.

Talia Medel was tough from the service line, ripping off four aces.

"T.O. was a solid team that kept the ball in play, which is a goal of ours," said Garner. "We will continue to get better. We are excited to keep grinding and developing our strengths as a team."

The Dons play their first home match on Thursday against former Channel League rival Ventura. Ventura is now a member of the Pacific View League.

