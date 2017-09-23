Santa Barbara Girls Volleyball Goes 2-2 at Royal Tournament

Girls Volleyball

Santa Barbara High went 2-2 on the day at the Royal Girls Volleyball Tournament.

The Dons won both of their pool-play matches, beating Oak Park in two games and Stockdale in three to advance to the Gold Division.

The fell to Hart in a tight match and lost to Quartz Hill in three games.

Coach Chad Arneson said Brynna Hodosy was a bright spot on defense and serve receive. Chloe Mauceri led the attack with 41 kills on the day and Reese Kelley added 26.

The Dons play Buena at home on Tuesday and travel to San Marcos on Thursday.

