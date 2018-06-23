Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 3:22 pm | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 
Girls Volleyball

Santa Barbara Girls Volleyball Pulls Out Win in Chad Arneson’s Debut as Coach

Setter Ellie Chenoweth has a big night, dishing out 49 assists in four-set victory

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | August 24, 2017 | 10:15 p.m.

Santa Barbara High bounced back from a heart-breaking first-set loss and took the next three to win at Oxnard in Chad Arneson's debut as head coach of the Dons' girls volleyball team on Thursday. The scores were 24-26, 25-11, 25-20, 25-14.

Arneson has been a highly successful coach with the boys volleyball team, winning 12 Channel League titles and going deep in the CIF playoffs many times. He took over the girls team from John Gannon, who stepped down at the end of last season.

"What's ironic is I started my career coaching the boys 14 years ago against Oxnard," Arneson said.

The Dons stumbled at the end of the first set, blowing a 24-21 lead. 

"We couldn't seal the deal," Arneson said. 

He switched the team's alignment from a 6-2 to a 5-1 and the Dons thrived with Ellie Chenoweth running the show at setter. She finished with 49 assists and picked up eight digs. 

Left-handed Chloe Mauceri paced the attack on the outside with 18 kills and served four aces. Erika Forman recorded a double-double with 10 kills and 16 digs, Reece Kelley had eight kills in her varsity debut, Linnea Skinner contributed five kills and six digs and middle Georgia Brace had four kills and two blocks.

"The girls are learning my style," Arneson said. "I'm trying to get a feel on how we're going to progress through the year. These girls are hungry to compete.

The Dons play their home opener next Thursday against Thousand Oaks.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

