Santa Barbara Girls Water Polo Beats Beckman in Return to Competition

Water Polo

The Santa Barbara High girls water polo team got back into action after long layoff due to the Thomas Fire and defeated Beckman, 11-3, on Thursday in Orange County.

Anna Hepp and Georgia Ransone each scored two goals and Jordan Duggan had a goal and two assists for the Dons, who hadn't played since Dec. 2.

Santa Barbara will get in several games this weekend as it plays in the Newport Holiday Cup in Newport Beach. The Dons open against Carlsbad on Friday at 9:30 a.m.



