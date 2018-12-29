Santa Barbara Girls Water Polo Drops Pair at Bill Barnett Holiday Cup

Water Polo

Santa Barbara High's girls water polo team ended the Bill Barnett Holiday Cup with losses against Coronado and Havard-Westlake on Satuday.

The Dons were overpowered by Harvard-Westlake, 12-5. Juju Martinez Do Amaral scored two goals and earned three ejections to lead the Dons.

Coronado beat Santa Barbara 13-6. Abigail Hendrix had a strong game with three goals, three assists, two steals and two field blocks. Elise Power added a goal and two assists and Sophie Johnson had a pair of steals.

The Dons return home for a Jan. 5 twin bill against Ventura and Oaks Christian.