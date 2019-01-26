Santa Barbara Girls Water Polo Finish So Cal Championships With Win, Loss

Water Polo

Abigail Hendrix scored the tying goal with 12 seconds left in regulation and Juju Martinez do Amaral scored the game winner in overtime for Santa Barbara High's girls water polo team in a 9-8 win over Schurr at the So Cal Championships in Irvine on Saturday.

The Dons lost their last game in the tournament, 11-6 against Santa Margarita.

Faith Tedesco made 16 saves against Schurr, including two from point-blank range with 25 seconds to go in regulation.

Against Santa Margarita, Jordan Duggan had three goals and Anna Hepp had a goal and two steals.

Tedesco made 12 saves, including a penalty shot.

The Dons (16-11) play in the Channel League semifinals on Tuesday at Lompoc at 5 p.m.