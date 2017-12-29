Santa Barbara Girls Water Polo Goes 1-1 on First Day of Holiday Cup

Water Polo

Alex Szymczak scored the game-winning goal to lift the Santa Barbara High girls water polo team to a 9-8 win over Carlsbad in the opener at the Newport Holiday Cup on Friday in Newport Beach.

The Dons then played top-ranked and defending CIF-SS Division 1 champion Laguna Beach and fell 13-2.

Goalie Faith Tedesco played well against the Breakers, making 11 saves. Jordan Duggan had a goal and two steals.

Against Carlsbad, Szymczak scored with 2:30 left and the Dons held on for the win. Grace Raisin scored three goals and earned five ejections and Abigail Hendrix had three goals.



The Dons play Coronado on Saturday morning.

