Santa Barbara Girls Water Polo Handles Buena
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 24, 2017 | 5:32 p.m.
Eight players scored for Santa Barbara High in a 10-6 girls water polo win over Buena on Tuesday.
The Dons improved to 3-2 in Channel League.
Abby Brummett and Alex Szymczak each had two goals and Zoe Neale had a goal and two assists.
Goalie Joie Ruiz had six saves in the first half and Jena Carrisosa played great defense and had an assist, said coach Mark Walsh
Santa Barbara travels to San Marcos on Thursday.
