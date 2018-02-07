Santa Barbara Girls Whip Dos Pueblos, Clinch Share of Channel League Title

Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara High clinched a share of the Channel League girls basketball title with a 61-31 win at Dos Pueblos on Wednesday night.

The Dons tied for the title with Ventura at 7-1. They'll now enter the CIF-SS Division 1 playoffs.

Alondra Jimenez had a big night for the Dons, recording a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds, and adding five steals and three assists.

Athena Saragoza scored 12 points, Cassandra Gordon had eight and Kristen Sullivan chipped in seven.

The Dons scored points on their fast break to open up a 35-16 lead by halftime.

Dos Pueblos went three minutes without scoring in the third quarter, while Jimenez went off for 10 points in the quarter.

Dos Pueblos finished 0-8 in league and 4-11 on the season.

“This was a challenging year for us,” DP coach Phil Sherman said. “No returning starters, two beginners and a freshman playing significant minutes. Plus, earth, wind and fire.”

He added: “This team and the parents are wonderful people to work with. I enjoyed this season despite the many obstacles.”

