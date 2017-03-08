Santa Barbara Girls Win Final Event to Tie Thousand Oaks

Swimming

The Santa Barbara High girls swim team won the final event of the meet — 400 free relay —and tied Thousand Oaks, 93-93, in a non-league meet on Wednesday.

The team of Kai McGeoy, Lila Roderick, Alex Szymczak and Erin Becerra pulled out the victory. McGeoy had a big meet, posting wins in the 100 and 200 freestyle. Roderick won the 50 free and took second in the 500 free. Szymczak finished second in the 100 free and third in the 200 IM. Becerra placed second in the 200 IM and 100 fly.

The Santa Barbara boys beat the Lancers, 104-82.

Divers Derek Stein, Jannis Staiger, and Carter Feld went 1-2-3 in diving to give the Dons 10 points at the start. In swimming events, Miles Gaitan won the 200 IM and the 100 back, Evan Blix took the 100 breast and placed second in the 100 fly, Jake Ballatine won the 100 fly and Jacob Castillo finished second in the 200 IM.



