Santa Barbara Girls Win Tune-Up Before Bill Barnett Holiday Cup

Water Polo

Santa Barbara High's girls water polo team tuned up for this weekend's Bill Barnett Holiday Cup at Newport Harbor by defeating Beckman, 8-2, in a non-league game on Thursday in Orange County.

Juju Martinez Do Amaral led the Dons with four goals and five steals. Rachel Whitney had three steals to go with one goal.

Goalie Faith Tedesco made eight saves.

The Dons will open the Bill Barnett Holiday Cup against host Newport Harbor on Friday.

The tournament this week was named in honor of the legendary Newport Harbor water polo coach who passed away on Monday at the age of 76. Barnett, who was retired, coached Newport Harbor to 15 CIF-SS titles -- 10 for the boys and five for the girls.

He is considered the "godfather" of water polo in Orange County.

Barnett also coached the U.S. men's Olympic team in 1988 and 1992, winning a silver medal in ’88.

The Newport Harbor girls team is coached by former UCSB standout Ross Sinclair.