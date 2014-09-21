Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 2:26 am | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbarans Join Global Rallies Demanding Action on Climate Change, Support for Measure P

By Katie Davis for Santa Barbara County Water Guardians | September 21, 2014 | 9:10 p.m.

A crowd of approximately 100 people gathered at Vera Cruz Park in Santa Barbara on Sunday to demand action on climate change and support for Measure P.

In advance of a historic summit on climate change convening in New York City this week, more than 300,000 people took to the streets there — the largest march in New York City history — to demand action, not words, a world with an economy that works for people and the planet; a world safe from the ravages of climate change; a world with good jobs, clean air and water; and healthy communities.

The Santa Barbara event was one of 2,808 solidarity events in 166 countries, including many others in California. Click here for more information.

A UC Santa Barbara climate scientist, Dr. Catherine Gautier, addressed the crowd in Santa Barbara.

“When we first started learning about the impact fossil fuels were having on the planet, we thought government would take action,” she said. “It hasn’t. Now we must act.”

She urged support for Measure P, explaining that “the oil extraction they want to do here is the most carbon-intensive. It makes climate change worse.”

“Have you seen the No on P ads that try to scare people about foreign oil?” asked Scott Barnett, a Measure P supporter and volunteer. “In reality, they have sold the rights to our oil fields to foreign companies. We’ll be left with the environmental damage and water and air contamination. We can’t let that happen.”

“What’s going on in Santa Barbara County is the most significant people’s movement since the 1969 oil spill,” said Alex Favacho, member of 350sb, which helped organize Sunday’s event. “Volunteers have collectively spent many thousands of hours qualifying this initiative for the ballot and reaching out to voters.”

Following the climate rally, many people proceeded to go walk precincts or join phone banks in support of Measure P. Click here for more information on Measure P.

— Katie Davis represents Santa Barbara County Water Guardians.

 
