Santa Barbara Goes 1-1 on First Day of So Cal Championships

Water Polo

Grace Raisin scored six goals and had three steals, powering the Santa Barbara High girls water polo team to a 15-7 win over Canyon in an opening game at the Southern California Championships in Orange County on Thursday.

Abigail Hendrix had four goals and three assists and Kai McGeoy added two goals and assisted on four. Alex Szymczak had a goal, two assists and earned three ejections. Goalie Joie Ruiz had 11 saves.

The Dons next played Corona del Mar and suffered a 6-2 loss. Raisin scored both goals, Jordan Duggan had two steals and two field blocks and Faith Tedesco made eight saves.



