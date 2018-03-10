Santa Barbara Goes 2-4 at Best of the West Tournament

Boys Volleyball

An undermanned Santa Barbara High volleyball squad went 2-4 over the weekend at the Best of the West Tournament in San Diego.

The Dons defeated Moanalua of Hawaii on Friday night and topped Cathedral Catholic of San Diego on Saturday. Their losses came against Bellarmine Prep of San Jose and Newport Harbor on Friday and Newbury Park and Otay Ranch on Saturday.

Santa Barbara coach Chad Arneson said the team was missing several players on Saturday because of SAT testing.

"It was a great experience to play in this tournament and see what we need to work on as a group," he said. "Playing in tough competition will prepare us for Channel League."

Arneson expects to have his full squad together this week. Ben Roach will rejoin the team after leading Santa Barbara's soccer team to a CIF-SS championship and to the regional semifinals.

"He will bring balance to our offense and defense," said Arneson.

The coach cited the tournament play of outside hitters Riley Roach and Will Rottman and libero Matt Suh.