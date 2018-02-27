Santa Barbara Going Back to CIF Soccer Finals After Pulling out Victory at Loyola in 2OTs

Boys Soccer

Juan Carlos Torres is only a sophomore, but he is Santa Barbara High soccer’s lethal goal-scoring weapon.

The sophomore came through in an intense CIF-SS Division 1 soccer semifinal battle on Tuesday, scoring a golden goal in the second overtime period to defeat Loyola on its home field and put the Dons in the championship match.

Santa Barbara (17-1-3) will play L.A. Cathedral for its seventh CIF-SS title on Saturday at either Warren High in Downey or Corona High.

It was one of the sweetest victories for coach Todd Heil and the Dons. Two years ago they lost to Loyola in the Division 1 final.

It took a tremendous save from UCSB-bound goalie Ben Roach near the end of regulation play to send the game into overtime. He was going one way to cover a shot, but the ball was deflected. He reacted quickly and tipped it over cross bar.

“That frustrated Loyola a lot and I think they felt like they weren’t going to get one and that worked in our favor,” said Heil.

The game-winning goal came off a rebound of a shot by Heymar Hernandez. Hernandez took on a defender on the left side and fired a shot that was blocked by the goalkeeper. Torres stepped in and knocked in the deflection to set off a Santa Barbara celebration.

“It landed to me and I toe-poked it in,” said Torres, who now has 16 goals on the season. “It feels good. I’m just glad to be part of a very good team.”

Heil said Hernandez was the key to the play

“Give Heymar credit. We wanted to get the ball to him,” he said. “We thought we had an advantage with Heymar on the outside and that’s what we wanted to do. He did it a few times (during regulation), but the last time was pretty nice.”

The goal for Torres was a nice reward after all the punishment he took from Loyola’s defenders.

“The big thing we tell him is when teams take that away from him and he’s the focus for them defensively, that’s compliment to him,” Heil said. “It’s not something to get frustrated about, it’s about how can he mature on the field in that given moment and find the space for him to get himself into. If that means, like the situation on the goal, where you stay away from the play and find an opportunity in a little hole you sit in, then that’s what you do.

“That’s what he did on the goal,” Heil continued “He stayed away from the play and let Heymar go 1 v 1 and he found that little crease, and once Heymar hit it and the deflection came out, there he is. He just has to find those little holes where he can find a little success.”

Torres, who has four goals in the playoffs, felt confident the Dons could pull out the win on the road.

“I felt like we could do it half way through the game," he said. "Our goalie Ben Roach was blocking goals and I felt very comfortable with him in the back.

“Toward the end my legs were starting give out but I pushed through it."

It was tough for the Dons to connect with their forwards as Loyola applied heavy pressure in the midfield.

“In the second half, the thing we wanted to do was not get ourselves in trouble in the midfield and bypass it. We literally tried to go over the top,” Heil said. “Unfortunately, we’re asking our kids to do something they’re not used to doing. They wanted to connect a lot and that got us into trouble.

“It’s a narrow field and we both play a 4-3-3 type of formation, so you got six players in the middle of the field," he explained. "They press so hard, so we told our guys to bypass and go into the next space. Unfortunately, we didn’t do that as much as we needed to, and that would have relieved some pressure.”

The Dons’ defense, however, rose to the occasion and turned aside Loyola’s threats, most of them coming on long throws and corner kicks.

“The thing that helped us out was, A: we played them before so we knew it was coming. And, B: we just got done playing Peninsula and Capo Valley who had ginormous boys and we weathered those storms and we didn’t back down. That’s what gave us a lot of confidence in a game like this,” Heil said.

“Obviously, our goal was not to give up goals on set pieces and throw-ins around the 18, but it’s going to happened. You need to have the confidence and we did.”

