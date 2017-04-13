Care, Safety at Cottage Hospitals Just What Dr. Ordered

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital have earned five-star ratings for quality care and patient safety from Hospital Compare. The hospitals earned the five-star awards for the first time in summer 2016, and have repeated the earnings for three quarters in a row.

Hospital Compare ratings are compiled by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and can be found on www.medicare.gov/hospitalcompare.

SBCH and GVCH are two of just six California hospitals to earn a five-star rating, and are the only hospitals to rate five stars on the Central Coast. Nationwide, the Hospital Compare site reports only 83 hospitals have earned five stars based on data reported in December 2016.

“As the numbers show, it is quite difficult for most hospitals across the nation to obtain a five-star rating,” said Ron Werft, president and CEO of Cottage Health.

“We are very proud that Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital have maintained the highest ratings for four consecutive quarters. The achievement reflects the commitment of our physicians and staff to providing excellent care to our patients,” he said.

Hospital Compare’s overall rating summarizes up to 57 quality measures across seven areas of quality into a single star rating for each hospital. Ratings are based on quality measurements for areas such as safety of care, patient experience, readmission, and effectiveness of care.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Health.