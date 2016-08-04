Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 3:22 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospitals Earn Highest Five-Star Rating

By Maria Zate for Cottage Health | August 4, 2016 | 9:05 a.m.

Only 2.2 percent of hospitals evaluated by the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services earned the government’s first-ever five-star rating for overall quality and safety. Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital were two of them.

SBCH and GVCH are two of just nine California hospitals to earn a five-star rating, and they are the only hospitals to rate five stars on the Central Coast. Only 102 hospitals out of 4,600 in the United States achieved this important patient care distinction.

The highest quality level was difficult for most hospitals to obtain, with some states having zero hospitals reach a five-star rating. 

The ratings are based on 64 quality measurements for areas such as heart attack care, post-surgical infection rates, pneumonia and low complication rates after surgery.

“We are extremely proud of this national five-star quality rating, as it reflects our core value of excellence,” said Ron Werft, president and CEO of Cottage Health. “This honor underscores the caliber of the physicians and employees associated with Cottage Health. Our community can be extremely confident that they are receiving the highest level of care that is consistent with the very best in the nation.”

CMS announced July 28 that it updated the star ratings on the Hospital Compare website to help millions of patients and their families learn about the quality of hospitals.

The new ratings include the Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating that reflects comprehensive quality information about the care provided at our nation’s hospitals.

The methodology takes 64 existing quality measures already reported on the Hospital Compare website and summarizes them into a unified rating of one to five stars.

More information about the rating system can be found at www.CMS.gov.

CMS designed the methodology to be inclusive of as many hospitals and as many measures as possible. This approach prevents the methodology from limiting star rating calculations to certain types of hospitals based on characteristic or size.

Maria Zate is the manager of public relations at Cottage Health.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 