Santa Barbara Golf Clinches Tie for Channel League Title

Golf

Santa Barbara High clinched a tie for the Channel League girls golf title with a win over Lompoc and San Marcos' defeat of Dos Pueblos on Thursday.

The results leave the Dons at 8-0 (11-0 overall) with two matches left while DP is 5-2.

Santa Barbara shot 227, four shots off its best score this season; Lompoc shot 301 at Santa Barbara Golf Club.

Medalist Melia Haller parred eight holes and bogeyed No. 7 to finish at 1-over 38. Lizzie Gozz had four pars and finished iwth a 41. Maddie Malmsten made a birdie at no. 9 and Allie Womack parred No. 2 and 5.

"With the greens aerated and sanded, our girls played consistent and were determined to beat their team score," said coach Ryan Throop.



SBHS 227 Lompoc 301

at Santa Barbara Golf Club par 37

SBHS scores

Melia Haller 38

Lizzie Goss 41

Aoife Braverman 48

Allie Womack 52

Maddie Malmsten 48

Malta Olhiser 52

Lulu Dunaway 47

Lompoc Scores

Marina Zellers 57

Ruby Thursday 57

Hannah Larsh 58

Haley Larsh 60

Lizzie Hang 69

Lovey 70

Barbara Matzie 71

