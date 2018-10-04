Friday, October 5 , 2018, 12:46 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Golf Clinches Tie for Channel League Title

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 4, 2018 | 7:56 p.m.

Santa Barbara High clinched a tie for the Channel League girls golf title with a win over Lompoc and San Marcos' defeat of Dos Pueblos on Thursday.

The results leave the Dons at 8-0 (11-0 overall) with two matches left while DP is 5-2.

Santa Barbara shot 227, four shots off its best score this season; Lompoc shot 301 at Santa Barbara Golf Club.

Medalist Melia Haller parred eight holes and bogeyed No. 7 to finish at 1-over 38. Lizzie Gozz had four pars and finished iwth a 41. Maddie Malmsten made a birdie at no. 9 and Allie Womack parred No. 2 and 5.

"With the greens aerated and sanded, our girls played consistent and were determined to beat their team score," said coach Ryan Throop.
 

SBHS 227 Lompoc 301
at Santa Barbara Golf Club par 37

SBHS scores
Melia Haller 38
Lizzie Goss 41
Aoife Braverman 48
Allie Womack 52
Maddie Malmsten 48
Malta Olhiser 52
Lulu Dunaway 47

Lompoc Scores
Marina Zellers 57
Ruby Thursday 57
Hannah Larsh 58
Haley Larsh 60
Lizzie Hang 69
Lovey 70
Barbara Matzie 71
 

