Santa Barbara Golf Club Completes $140,000 in Improvement Projects

Santa Barbara Golf Club has recently completed construction on the most recent course improvements financed by the Players’ Improvement Fund.

With the help of this fund, Santa Barbara Golf Club has made significant improvements to more than a dozen tee boxes and four prominent bunkers on the course. The changes are designed to improve the golfer’s overall experience, pace of play and course aesthetics.

These improvements are the result of many public meetings and suggestions from players on how the course could be improved.

The Players’ Improvement Fund was initiated in 2014 by the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department to provide golfers an opportunity to influence which improvements were to be made to the Santa Barbara Golf Club course.

“We are eager to receive recommendations from online and the suggestion box at Santa Barbara Golf Club,” John Craig, chairman of the Golf Advisory Board-appointed sub committee; Players’ Improvement Fund Sub Committee (PIFSC).

The PIFSC meets on an adhoc basis in publicly noticed meetings. It encourages all golfers to attend to discuss suggestions for improvements and make recommendations via the GAC to Parks and Recreation staff.

The most recently approved project began construction March 21, 2016, and included the following renovations:

» Eliminate fairway bunker on No. 3 to increase landing area

» Eliminate ⅔ of green side bunker on No. 16 to increase landing area

» Reduce lips on left side bunker on No. 18 green and add new sand

» Renovation of front right bunker on No. 10

» Laser level and improve tees on No. 4, No. 6, No. 8 and No. 14

» Build new forward tees on No. 4, No. 6, No. 9, No. 14 and No. 18



“I’m very excited about the completion of the PIF project to improve the forward tees for juniors and seniors,” Craig said. “The shape of the golf course is awesome.”

You can provide your suggestions to the Players’ Improvement Fund by visiting www.sbgolf.com. The PIF is funded by taking $1 from every paid green fee at Santa Barbara Golf Club.

Come visit the new Santa Barbara Golf Club and take a look at these renovations for yourself.

— Zeb Welborn represents the Santa Barbara Golf Club.