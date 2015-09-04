Santa Barbara Golf Club Offers Discount for Area Seniors

Advice

The Santa Barbara Golf Club, one of America’s premier municipal golf courses, encourages Santa Barbara County seniors to play the game through a special discount on green fees.

Seniors aged 65 and older can enjoy rounds of golf at a reduced rate on both weekdays and weekends. In addition, the resident discount has recently been expanded to include Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Located in the heart of Santa Barbara and just ten minutes from the waterfront, Santa Barbara Golf Club is the only 18-hole public golf course within the city limits.

Golfers can enjoy a peaceful retreat from the city and take in picturesque mountain and ocean landscapes without sacrificing convenience.

In addition to rolling greens, the Club boasts a fully stocked pro shop, individual and group lessons and Mulligan’s Bar and Café, making it a wonderful destination to socialize with friends, family and business contacts.

Santa Barbara Golf Club is a championship-level course that has played host to both the Santa Barbara Golf Classic and the Santa Barbara City Championships, and it is sure to provide golfers with a fun and challenging experience.

Mark Sewell, business manager of the City of the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department, has seen first-hand how the Santa Barbara Golf Club has made high-quality golfing accessible to locals and tourists alike.

“With affordable prices, spectacular views and experienced instructors, Santa Barbara Golf Club is the perfect place for not only beginners to learn golf but also for seasoned golfers to test their skills on a challenging layout," he said. "We offer some of the best value in the entire Santa Barbara area for seniors alongside increasing our investment in youth, the next generation of golf.”

Green fees for seniors who are residents of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties are $29 on weekdays and $38 on weekends — a 43 percent and 37 percent discount, respectively.

Power golf cart rentals are available for $15.

— Barbara Brown represents the Santa Barbara Golf Club.