Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:49 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Santa Barbara Golf Club Offers Discount for Area Seniors

The Santa Barbara Golf Club offers spectacular views in the heart of the city. Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Golf Club offers spectacular views in the heart of the city. (SBGC photo)
By Barbara Brown for the Santa Barbara Golf Club | September 4, 2015 | 5:00 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Golf Club, one of America’s premier municipal golf courses, encourages Santa Barbara County seniors to play the game through a special discount on green fees.

Seniors aged 65 and older can enjoy rounds of golf at a reduced rate on both weekdays and weekends. In addition, the resident discount has recently been expanded to include Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Located in the heart of Santa Barbara and just ten minutes from the waterfront, Santa Barbara Golf Club is the only 18-hole public golf course within the city limits.

Golfers can enjoy a peaceful retreat from the city and take in picturesque mountain and ocean landscapes without sacrificing convenience.

In addition to rolling greens, the Club boasts a fully stocked pro shop, individual and group lessons and Mulligan’s Bar and Café, making it a wonderful destination to socialize with friends, family and business contacts.

Santa Barbara Golf Club is a championship-level course that has played host to both the Santa Barbara Golf Classic and the Santa Barbara City Championships, and it is sure to provide golfers with a fun and challenging experience. 

Mark Sewell, business manager of the City of the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department, has seen first-hand how the Santa Barbara Golf Club has made high-quality golfing accessible to locals and tourists alike.

“With affordable prices, spectacular views and experienced instructors, Santa Barbara Golf Club is the perfect place for not only beginners to learn golf but also for seasoned golfers to test their skills on a challenging layout," he said. "We offer some of the best value in the entire Santa Barbara area for seniors alongside increasing our investment in youth, the next generation of golf.”

Green fees for seniors who are residents of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties are $29 on weekdays and $38 on weekends — a 43 percent and 37 percent discount, respectively.

Power golf cart rentals are available for $15.

— Barbara Brown represents the Santa Barbara Golf Club.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 