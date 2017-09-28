Santa Barbara Golf Defeats Ventura on Tiebreaker

Golf

The Santa Barbara High girls golf team went down to the wire against Channel League opponent Ventura on Thursday, winning on a tiebreaker after the teams tied 222-222 to end the match.

The tiebreaker is given to the team with the better sixth score, and Ventura only had five golfers compete, so Santa Barbara was awarded the victory.

Melia Haller shot a 39 to take home medalist honors on the par-35 Buenaventura Golf Course. Haller birdied the sixth and eighth holes. Ventura's Carlee Steven posted the Cougars best score with a 41.

Maddie Malmsten shot a 50 as Santa Barbara's sixth golfer to earn the team the tiebreaker.

The 222 represented the lowest team score the Dons have shot on the year.

Scores:

Santa Barbara: 222

Melia Haller - 39

Ila Delmarsh - 45

Cali Lingle - 46

Allie Womack - 46

Lizzie Goss - 46

Maddie Malmsten - 50

Ventura: 222

Carlee Steven - 41

Jenae Harer - 42

Jaclyn Broderson - 46

Delaney Young - 46

Sammy Petersen - 47

