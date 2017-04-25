Santa Barbara Golf Edges Out Dos Pueblos in the Wind

The Santa Barbara High boys golf team took down Channel League rival Dos Pueblos on a windy Tuesday at Glen Annie Golf Course 397-408.
Santa Barbara's Preston Gomersall took home medalist honors after shooting a 73 on the par-71 course. Isaac Stone notched a 74.
Dos Pueblos was led by Zach Steinberger, who shot 74 and was one stroke off the lead. Joseph Pigatti shot a 76 for the Chargers.
