Santa Barbara Golf Edges Out San Marcos

Golf

The Santa Barbara girls golf team managed to eke out a 264-271 win over Channel League rival San Marcos on Tuesday at Sandpiper Golf Club.

San Marcos' Sofia Tasca took home her first career medalist honors with a 47 on the par-36 front nine, but Santa Barbara shot more consistently as a team, with every athlete shooting in the low-fifties on the day.

The Dons (4-1) were led by Melia Haller for the fifth straight match.

"I'm proud of the girls' hard work in improving their game," said Santa Barbara head coach Ryan Throop.

The Royals (2-5-1, 0-3) suffered their second close league loss within the past week.

"We are a young team and I know we will continue to improve and learn from these matches," explained San Marcos head coach Sarah Ashton.

Santa Barbara: 264

Melia Haller - 50

Maddie Malmsten - 51

Cali Lingle - 53

Lizzie Goss - 55

Ila Delmarsh - 55

San Marcos: 271

Sofia Tasca - 47 *medalist

Alex Manion - 50

Bella Wygant - 53

Jacqueline Moreno - 60

Allison Seoane - 61