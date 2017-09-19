Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 8:44 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

Santa Barbara Golf Edges Out San Marcos

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | September 19, 2017 | 9:31 p.m.

The Santa Barbara girls golf team managed to eke out a 264-271 win over Channel League rival San Marcos on Tuesday at Sandpiper Golf Club.

San Marcos' Sofia Tasca took home her first career medalist honors with a 47 on the par-36 front nine, but Santa Barbara shot more consistently as a team, with every athlete shooting in the low-fifties on the day.

The Dons (4-1) were led by Melia Haller for the fifth straight match.

"I'm proud of the girls' hard work in improving their game," said Santa Barbara head coach Ryan Throop.

The Royals (2-5-1, 0-3) suffered their second close league loss within the past week.

"We are a young team and I know we will continue to improve and learn from these matches," explained San Marcos head coach Sarah Ashton.

Santa Barbara: 264

Melia Haller - 50

Maddie Malmsten - 51

Cali Lingle - 53

Lizzie Goss - 55

Ila Delmarsh - 55

San Marcos: 271

Sofia Tasca - 47 *medalist

Alex Manion - 50

Bella Wygant - 53

Jacqueline Moreno - 60

Allison Seoane - 61

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 