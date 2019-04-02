Pixel Tracker

Santa Barbara Golf Shoots Lowest Score to Beat Newbury Park

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 2, 2019 | 7:38 p.m.

Connor Lambe shot a personal best of 71 to tie teammate Eli Sada for low honors on Santa Barbara High's golf team in 379-391 non-league victory over Newbury Park on Tuesday at Santa Barbara Golf Club.

The 379 was the lowest score of the season for the Dons.

“The boys really showed up today and shot a season low score," Santa Barbara coach Kelly Foy said. "It was great having three boys shoot in the low 70s, and I’m especially happy for Connor for shooting his personal best.”

Isaac Stone was a stroke back at 72.

Maximus Baker of Newbury Park shot a sizzling round of 66 to earn medalist honors.

SBHS Scores
71 - Eli Sada
71 - Connor Lambe (personal best score)
72 - Isaac Stone
82 - Coleman Mortensen 
83 - Brooks Baay
87 - Dylan Birch
NPHS
66 - Maximus Baker (Medalist)
75 - Sameer Patel
77 - Garet Needham
83 - Braden Handy
90 - Ethan Baker
104 - Justin Andreoli
 

