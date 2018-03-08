Santa Barbara Golf Squeaks Past Rio Mesa, 401-405

Santa Barbara boys golf stole a 401-405 victory over Rio Mesa on Thursday, hitting on the road at the Sterling Hills golf club in Camarillo.
Isaac Stone was the medalist, notching a two-over-73 performance.
Preston Foy and Eli Sada each shot 80 for the Dons, who overcame a tough Rio Mesa effort. Evan Colborn reached 74 and Kaden Santos 76 for the Spartans.
