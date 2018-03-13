Santa Barbara Golfers All Score in 70s in Win Over Ventura

Preston Gomersall shot an even-par 70 in rainy conditions, leading five Santa Barbara High players in the 70s in Tuesday's Channel League golf win over Ventura at Santa Barbara Golf Club.
The Dons won 371-574.
Isaac Stone followed Gomersall with a 2-over 72, Preston Foy shot at 74, Jackson Reis a 77 and Will Kirchske carded an 80.
Santa Barbara is 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in league.
