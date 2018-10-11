Thursday, October 11 , 2018, 10:57 pm | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Golf

Santa Barbara Golfers Beat Dos Pueblos to Complete Perfect Regular Season

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 11, 2018 | 8:49 p.m.

Santa Barbara High completed an undefeated regular season by defeating Dos Pueblos, 254-261, in a Channel League dual match finale at the La Cumbre Country Club on Thursday.

The Dons went 10-0 in league and 13-0 on the season. They qualify for the CIF-SS Regionals at Ojai's Soule Park on Monday Oct. 29.

"The girls have focused this year and worked hard on their games," Santa Barbara coach Ryan Throop said. "I am so proud of their unity and drive to compete each day to get better."

Melia Haller led the Dons with a 46,  Lizzie Goss followed with a 48 and Aoife Braverman shot a 50.

"Although the scores were higher today, the girls maintained their composure and had fun," Throop said. "Lizzie birdied hole 7, Melia parred holes 5, 8  and 9 and Aoife parred holes 1 and 7."

Gaby Minier of Dos Pueblos was the match medalist with a 2-over par 38.

"Gaby finished the year as medalist of every single match that we played in," DP coach Dan Choi said. "She was our rock that we really count on match after match the entire season and she was solid. She has put so much work into this game that she really deserve any accolades that come her way."

Choi congratulated Santa Barbara for winning the title.

"They played really good team golf all year and it was well deserved," he said. 

Dos Pueblos finished 7-3 in league and 11-3 overall.

Next up for the golfers is the Channel League Individual Tournament at the Alisal Ranch Course on Monday, Oct. 15. The top four finishers qualify for the CIF Individual Regionals at Los Robles Golf Course in Thousand Oaks on Oct. 22.


SB 254, DP 261
at La Cumbre CC par 36

SB scores

Melia Haller 46
Lizzie Goss 48
Aoife Braverman 50
Malta Olhiser 55
Allie Womack 55
Maddie Malmsten 60

DP scores 

Gaby Minier 38 medalist
Hannah Cho 51
Nicole Calene 55
Julia Schniepp 58
Kathy Ramirez 59
Maggie Tang 62
 

